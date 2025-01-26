Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea
An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on January 25,
Azernews reports citing the Republic Seismological
Service Center.
The earthquake, which occurred at 17:22, had a magnitude of
3.1.
The epicenter of the tremors was located at a depth of 66
kilometers.
