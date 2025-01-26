عربي


Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea

Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea


1/26/2025 5:10:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on January 25, Azernews reports citing the Republic Seismological Service Center.

The earthquake, which occurred at 17:22, had a magnitude of 3.1.

The epicenter of the tremors was located at a depth of 66 kilometers.

AzerNews

