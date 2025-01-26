Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day
1/26/2025 5:07:43 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn on her country's National Day, wishing her good health, further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
