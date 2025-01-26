Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn on her country's National Day, wishing her good health, further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous) ahm

