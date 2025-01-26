عربي


Kuwait PM Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day


1/26/2025 5:07:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn, congratulating her on her country's National Day. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

