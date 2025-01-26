Kuwait PM Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Sunday a cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn, congratulating her on her country's National Day. (pickup previous) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.