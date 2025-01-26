Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates India On Republic Day
1/26/2025 5:07:43 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a cable to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's Republic Day, and wishing her lifelong wellness. (pickup previous)
