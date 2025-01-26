Kuwait PM Congratulates India On Republic Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Sunday sent a cable to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's Republic Day. (pickup previous) mt

