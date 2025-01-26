Trump wants to take down Ukraine ‘off his table’

(MENAFN) Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton stated that President Donald is eager to resolve the Ukraine conflict to avoid it complicating his agenda. In an interview, Bolton suggested that Trump may offer Russian President Vladimir a peace deal that would favor Moscow, potentially satisfying Putin’s demands for territorial control in Ukraine, a ceasefire, and NATO’s rejection of Ukraine as a member.



Bolton, who was fired by Trump in 2019, argued that Trump views the war as “Biden’s war” and is focused on striking a deal to remove the issue from his table. Trump’s approach, according to Bolton, revolves around negotiation and striking deals, even at the cost of potentially compromising Ukraine's sovereignty. Bolton also noted that Putin could exploit Trump’s personal relationship-driven diplomacy, seeing him as susceptible to flattery.

