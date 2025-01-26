Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Physical therapy also referred to as physiotherapy, is a type of medical care that entails assessing, diagnosing, and treating illnesses through physical interventions. To treat diverse disabilities and illnesses, physical therapists use a range of equipment. The term used to describe these tools is "physiotherapy equipment ." Most of this equipment and gadgets are used to carry out daily tasks easily and comfortably. Different types of therapy are employed to repair various body parts. Physiotherapy, which uses mechanical force and movement to treat patients, is quickly gaining popularity for several reasons, including urban living, senior population, and business lifestyle.

Market Dynamics Increasing Rates of Physical Injuries and Sedentary Lifestyles

Sedentary life is a growing problem, according to the WHO. Over a billion adults were inactive in 2016. Professional and emotional stress have led to lethargy in physically demanding occupations and worsening orthopaedic diseases.

Rising urbanization has resulted in more pollution from development, traffic bottlenecks, and fewer open places. It has worsened air quality, discouraging exercise and sports.

As physical effort reduces, bone brittleness and frozen joints increase. More people are using physiotherapy to address these concerns, creating opportunities for suppliers to sell critical equipment in key regions.

Rising road accidents have fueled the Physiotherapy Equipment Market growth. Physiotherapy can heal whiplash, ruptured discs, and knee injuries caused by accidents. Preventing injuries using painkillers and braces is common.

The geriatric population is on the rise.

WPP 2019 Revision estimates that by 2050, the proportion

of the population over the age of 65 will increase from 9 per cent to one in every six people. In North America and Europe, at least one in four residents is 65

or older. Based on these facts, it is wise to conclude that the incidence of age-related physical and psychological conditions will multiply in the years to come. Muscular and orthopaedic problems are included in this. As a result, the market for physiotherapy equipment has been stimulated by increased demand for physiotherapy in recent years.

Additionally, geriatric physical therapy has become more critical due to comorbidities affecting the aged, including cardiovascular disease, vision loss, hearing loss, diabetes, and others. Manufacturers are heavily investing in developing cutting-edge physiotherapy equipment for the elderly to lessen the level of suffering.

Growth opportunities for the global physiotherapy equipment market Developing economies are creating growth opportunities

Emerging markets include China, Japan, India, Brazil, and Australia for physiotherapy supplies. These areas present a significant opportunity for suppliers unable to match US standards because they lack appropriate standards and governmental controls.

China's healthcare system desperately needs modernization due to an ageing population and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. China had 83.7 million persons with disabilities in 2013, 65 million of whom needed assistive technology to live. By 2025, 20% of the Chinese population will be seniors (60 years and older). Like other developed nations, Japan has one of the world's fastest-growing elderly populations. Thirty-six per cent of the population of Japan will be over 60 by 2025. Due to its sizable ageing population, rising healthcare standards, and thriving home healthcare industry, India is another market with significant potential for physiotherapy equipment. Additionally, the fiercer competition in established markets will force physiotherapy firms to concentrate on developing ones.

Regional analysis of the global physiotherapy equipment market

The global market for physiotherapy equipment is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on the region.

Due to an increase in the elderly population, osteoporosis incidence, and accidents and mishaps, North America dominated the global market. A second factor driving the market expansion is the abundance of hospitals and home care agencies for the elderly. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders like Parkinsonism, stroke, paralysis, and spinal traumas is also expected to boost the demand for physiotherapy. According to a 2017 National Center for Health Statistics in the United States poll, of those 18 years of age and older, 52.1% reported experiencing pain in any muscle, joint, or bone. The most common ailment was lower back discomfort, which affected 28.6% of those surveyed.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience extraordinary growth throughout the projection period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to increase due to an improving reimbursement environment for physical therapy, a growing elderly population, and an increase in degenerative neurological, cardiovascular, respiratory, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Key Highlights



The global physiotherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 21.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 23.35 billion in 2025 to USD 39.06 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

The global market for physiotherapy equipment is divided into five parts based on application, type, demographics, end-use and region. Further, the market is divided into Pediatrics, Neurology (Stroke, Spinal Cord Injuries, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy and Others), Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Musculoskeletal and Others based on application. The musculoskeletal segment dominated the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into Cryotherapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Hydrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), Heat Therapy, Ultrasound, Electric Stimulation and Others. The ultrasound segment dominated the market.

The market is bifurcated into Geriatric Population and Non-geriatric Population based on demographics. The non-geriatric population held the largest share of the market.

According to end-use, the market is divided into Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and Others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market. The market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on the region. North America dominated the market.

Competitive Players

Competitive analysis of the global physiotherapy equipment market

Some key players contributing majorly to the global physiotherapy equipment market are BTL; EMS Physio Ltd.; Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmBH; ITO Co., Ltd.; Dynatronics Corporation; Enraf-Nonius B.V.; Performance Health; Storz Medical AG; Whitehall Manufacturing; and RICHMAR.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in some of the key players



In January 2022, BTL Industries, one of the largest medical equipment producers for physical therapy, cardiology, and medical aesthetics globally, announced its first robotic rehabilitation device transaction was completed. In 2022, IMAP announced the acquisition of Enraf-Nonius by Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH ("Zimmer"), a major European producer of physiotherapy systems, cutting-edge cardiologic goods, and diagnostic tools, and aesthetic products.

Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Application



Paediatrics

Neurology

Stroke

Spinal Cord Injuries

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Others

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Musculoskeletal Others



Cryotherapy

Therapeutic Exercise

Hydrotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Heat Therapy

Ultrasound

Electric Stimulation Others



Geriatric Population Non-geriatric Population



Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals & Clinics Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East & Africa

By TypeBy DemographicsBy End-useBy Region