United Nations (UN) Temporarily Relocates Non-Critical Staff From Goma (North-Kivu) Without Interrupting Its Operations

The United Nations is temporarily relocating nonessential staff from Goma such as administrative staff and others that can continue performing their duties from elsewhere in response to the deteriorating security situation in North Kivu. This precautionary measure safeguards staff safety while ensuring the UN's vital operations in the region remain uninterrupted.

This transfer does not affect the UN's unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu. Essential personnel remain on the ground, sustaining critical operations such as food distribution, medical assistance, shelter, and protection for vulnerable communities.

The UN is working closely with humanitarian partners and national authorities to ensure life-saving assistance reaches those most in need and prevent any threat against civilians. In this vein, the temporary relocation of staff will be reassessed based on the evolution of the security situation, with the aim of fully restoring the presence as soon as conditions allow.

The United Nations reaffirms its deep commitment to the people of North Kivu.

