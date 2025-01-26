Braving Cold Weather, Himachal Pradesh Celebrates 76Th Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 26 (IANS) Braving cold weather despite sunny conditions, people on Sunday celebrated the 76th Republic Day across Himachal Pradesh.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hoisted the Tricolour at the historic Ridge here. He took the salute from an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lt. Gagandeep Chauhan from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu was also present on the occasion along with his Cabinet colleagues and Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Thakur.

Contingents of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Punjab Police, state police, Home Guards, Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme Cadets and Bharat Scouts and Guides performed the march past.

Tableaux showcasing various development activities of different departments were the main attraction. The culture troupes from Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Shimla and Mandi gave cultural performances.

The troupes of North Zone Cultural Centre in Patiala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand also performed on the occasion.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, local legislator Harish Janartha, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Chief Minister's Political Advisor Sunil Sharma, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Atul Verma, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, MC Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan and Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, other senior civil, police and military officers and people from across the state were also present on the occasion.

Despite the chill, people took part in flag-hoisting ceremonies and witnessed the march past by security personnel and cultural programmes by children at all towns in 12 districts.

In Dharamsala, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) celebrated Republic Day at Gangchen Kyishong, commemorating the day in 1950 when India's Constitution came into effect. The celebration was attended by officiating Sikyong Tharlam Dolma Changra, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations, besides senior officials, including CTA Secretaries.