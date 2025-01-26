CIA concludes that COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from laboratory

(MENAFN) The CIA has concluded that the pandemic likely originated from a laboratory rather than from nature, a finding that implicates China. However, the agency has emphasized that both scenarios—the lab-based origin and the natural one—remain under consideration. A spokesperson from the CIA stated that the agency continues to assess both possible origins, with low confidence in the conclusion about the lab theory. The agency will keep evaluating new, reliable intelligence or information that could change its assessment.



This conclusion is not based on any new intelligence but follows a push by former CIA Director William Burns, who urged analysts and scientists to make a definitive assessment of the pandemic’s origins in the final weeks of the Biden administration. The report was declassified and made public on Saturday, following John Ratcliffe's swearing-in as CIA Director. The report suggests that, based on available evidence, a lab origin is considered more likely than a natural one. However, the agency’s confidence in this conclusion is low, indicating that the evidence remains insufficient, inconclusive, or contradictory.



The Chinese government has denied any lab-related origins and continues to support and participate in investigations to determine the source of COVID-19. Washington, however, has been accused of politicizing the issue, particularly as U.S. intelligence agencies have been investigating the matter. CIA Director John Ratcliffe, after his confirmation, reiterated his belief that the virus likely leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Despite the ongoing debate, intelligence officials suggest that a final resolution may never be reached due to the lack of cooperation from Chinese authorities.



While the lab leak theory remains controversial, scientists largely support the idea that the virus may have originated in bats and transferred to humans through another animal, potentially at a market in Wuhan, where the first human cases were detected in late 2019. Despite conflicting reports, the question of the virus’s origin remains unresolved, with the possibility of a lab leak still under investigation.

