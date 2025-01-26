UAV Strike In Sumy: Apartment Building, Educational Facility, Administrative Buildings Damaged
1/26/2025 3:10:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian city of Sumy, an apartment building, educational and administrative buildings were damaged as a result of an overnight attack by Russian drones.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Sumy Regional State Administration .
"This night, January 26, the enemy attacked the city of Sumy, launching UAVs. As a result of the two explosions, an educational facility, an apartment block, and administrative buildings were damaged," the publication says.
There were no casualties as a result of the attack.
The emergency response teams are working at the sites of the explosions, the post adds.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, yesterday the Russians shelled Sumy region 67 times, leaving a civilian injured.
