RAKBANK triples its profit in 3 years, crossing AED 2B profit before tax for the first time in its history

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Key Financial Highlights – FY 2024

RAKBANK delivers Profit After Tax of AED 2.1B, up 16% YoY and Profit Before Tax of AED 2.3B, up 27% YoY, achieving a historical milestone, supported by the highest ever Income of AED 4.7B, up 7% YoY with the total Customer Loans & Advances surpassing AED 50B, up 19% YoY.

• Operating income for FY’24 is up 7% YoY, supported by a net interest margin of 4.5%, on the back of well diversified asset growth, stable and loyal CASA customer base, augmented by higher non-interest income.

• Operating Expenses at AED 1.7B, increasing YoY by 3.6%, with Cost to income ratio (CIR) at 35.2% compared to 36.4% for FY’23, as the bank continues to scale the business and deliver operational efficiencies through investment in technology and strategic cost management initiatives.

• Gross loans & advances at AED 50.3B as at Dec’24, up 19.2% YoY, driven by growth across all segments, with Wholesale Banking and Business Banking loans and advances growing by 35% and 7.5% YoY respectively, in line with the Bank’s diversification strategy.

• Customer deposits at AED 59.6B grew 18.4% YoY, with a CASA ratio of 62.7%, remaining one of the highest in the industry.

• Portfolio credit quality remains robust with net impairment charge to average loans and advances ratio at 1.7% for current year compared to 2.5% for the last year, supported by a strategic shift in business mix towards secured, low risk assets and benign credit environment. Non-Performing Loans and Advances to Gross Loans and Advances ratio improved to 2.1% from 2.6 % in the previous year.

• Shareholder returns remain strong with Return on Equity (ROE) of 18.4% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 2.6%. The Bank remains well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 18.1% for FY’24 against 17.6% as at the close of FY’23.

• Strong liquidity position is reflected by an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 16.4% (vs. 13.0% at FY’23) and Advances to Stable Resources Ratio at 80.2% (vs. 82.1% at FY’23).



Key Financial Highlights – Q4 2024

• Profit after tax of AED 386M and Profit before tax of AED 424M for Q4’24, a decline of 10.4% and 4.6% respectively.

• Operating Income for Q4’24 was at AED 1,160M, reflecting an increase of 3.7% YoY.

• Gross loans & advances for the quarter are up 2.3% vs Q3’24 driven by growth across all the segments. Customer Deposits increased by 4.2% vs Q3’24.





