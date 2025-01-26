Dubai Municipality launches Ramadan Souq tomorrow, Saturday 25 January, on Old Municipality Street

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 January 2025: Dubai Municipality will launch the third season of the Ramadan Souq tomorrow (Saturday, 25 January 2025) at the Old Municipality Street Square in the Grand Souq, Deira. Running until 22 February, the event aims to preserve the authenticity of traditional customs in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, promote the historical heritage of traditional markets as an attractive tourist destination, and support investors by providing a platform to showcase and promote their products.

The market will feature a variety of recreational, tourism, and commercial activities designed to cater to the diverse needs of the community, including citizens, residents, tourists, and visitors. From young people and families to heritage and culture enthusiasts, attendees can enjoy a unique shopping experience with competitive prices.

A miniature souq will be set up alongside the historic Deira Souq, featuring stalls run by longstanding shopkeepers offering Ramadan supplies and products for the ‘Haq Al Laila’ celebration. The event will also include commercial displays of food, personal items, and other products, as well as live entertainment, workshops, and activities for children. The market will be open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Asem Al Qassim, Director of Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Ramadan Souq is one of the most significant traditional events celebrating the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan in the emirate. We are committed to promoting the heritage of traditional markets, which are a living testament to Dubai's history.”

He added: “Organising the souq in the Grand Souq area of Deira, one of Dubai's oldest markets, affirms its enduring role as a shopping hub for personal and household needs, while also serving as a key tourist attraction that reflects the emirate's cultural legacy. Our ongoing efforts aim to enhance Dubai’s appeal as a city of exceptional quality of life.”

Dubai Municipality organises the Ramadan Souq as part of its initiatives to support tourism, entertainment, and commercial activities, encouraging investment and boosting demand for public facilities and entertainment venues across the emirate.





