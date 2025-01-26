Multiply Group rounds off successful World Economic Forum participation

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; January 24, 2024: Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), the Abu Dhabi-based holding company that invests in and operates businesses globally, is participating in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland between 20 to 24 January 2025 as part of the International Holding Company (IHC) delegation from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting convenes global leaders to address key global and regional challenges. These include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

Artificial intelligence dominated many of the discussions this year, given the boom in the technology which has propelled many corporate and government entities to take decisive action to find ways to reap its benefits.

These themes are directly relevant to the work of Multiply Group, as a business operating in high-growth, future-centric priority sectors. In 2024, the Group has further embraced AI and digital transformation to drive efficiency and innovation with these factors responsible for contributed 10% of the EBITDA uplift target of AED 45 million.

Multiply Group is being represented by Group CEO Samia Bouazza, who is participating in several key engagements across the 4 days.

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting is an important platform presenting the UAE with a unique opportunity to collaborate globally on issues immediately relevant to the world around us. By being in Davos alongside IHC, Multiply Group has gained valuable exposure to global groups, especially those operating in the consumer discretionary sectors. And as we look ahead to 2025, this exposure has significantly contributed to our expanding deal flow, creating new possibilities to forge impactful strategic partnerships."

She went on to say: “This week has also cast a light on the importance of Artificial Intelligence, and it’s encouraging to see that Multiply Group’s focus on AI closely aligns with the themes driving the global future. In the road ahead, AI will increasingly feature as a strategic pillar in our pursuit of creating sustainable, impactful growth in the UAE and beyond."



The UAE has sent a high-level delegation to the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), comprising more than 100 distinguished leaders from government entities and the private sector.







