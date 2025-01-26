Geoffrey Alphonso - CEO of Alef Education on International Day of Education

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) As we mark International Day of Education, we are reminded of the transformative role of education in empowering individuals and communities. This year’s theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in the World of Automation”, embodies our commitment to ensuring that AI complements, rather than replaces, the essential human elements of learning and exploring its possibilities.



At Alef Education, we are firmly committed to developing and delivering AI-powered solutions that reshape the global education landscape. Our approach is twofold: providing personalised learning experiences tailored to the individual needs of each student — anytime, anywhere — and empowering teachers to ensure that technology supports their fundamental contribution.



Today, we reiterate our commitment to an inclusive and equitable learning system that fosters critical thinking, creativity and lifelong learning for all.









