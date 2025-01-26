Dadu Celebrates Winning Prestigious Hundred Award For Innovation For Second Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar received the esteemed HundrED Award for innovation with its pioneering educational project, A-Z Ramadan Cards on January 23, 2025 for the second time.

This accolade, awarded by HundrED in partnership with Qatar Foundation, recognised Dadu's outstanding contribution to academic innovation and dedication to cultivating meaningful cultural and educational impact.

The A-Z Ramadan Cards project was celebrated for its unique approach to promoting empathy, cultural awareness, and understanding during the holy month of Ramadan. By blending creativity with cultural relevance, the initiative offered students an enriching learning experience that transcended traditional educational methods.

“Ramadan A-Z” offered insights into Qatari and Islamic customs observed over the holy month through key vocabulary. The English version supports those who do not observe Ramadan and introduces transliterated Arabic words linking them to what they witness around them. On the other hand, the Arabic set supports those observing the holy month to deeply explore the spirit of Ramadan through key Arabic vocabulary.

Commenting on the award, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs & Exhibitions Dadu Farah Al Taweel, said,“We are incredibly proud to share the Ramadan A-Z cards with our audience and see them enjoy the beautiful artworks and meaningful content. Many children were excited to recognize their own traditions and asked their grandparents about unfamiliar ones.

“They also shared the experience with friends who don't observe Ramadan but enjoyed celebrating it while playing with the English version of the same cards. It was a joy to witness them exchanging values, stories, and experiences in such a fun and interactive way.”

The HundrED Award, part of a special Spotlight collaboration with Qatar Foundation, was designed to discover and highlight the brightest innovations originating from Qatar.

This year's recognition of A-Z Ramadan Cards positioned Dadu as a leader in advancing educational excellence, joining an elite group of impactful projects that inspire positive change globally.