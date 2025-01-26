PM Modi Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Republic Day At National War Memorial

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi marked the 76th Republic Day by paying homage to India's fallen at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a solemn ceremony, PM Modi laid a wreath at the memorial, leading the nation in honouring the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Inter-Services Guards, made up of one officer and 21 inner guards ( seven from each service), observed the traditions of 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra' to pay their respects.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff; Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Navy Staff were also present.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was also present during the wreath-laying ceremony.

PM Modi also expressed his thoughts in the digital notebook.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended Republic Day greetings to the nation via social media.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," he wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in the national capital.

This year's celebrations focus on the theme of 75 years of the Constitution's enactment and 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation), showcasing India's cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military strength.

Prabowo Subianto, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, is the Chief Guest at this year's event.

In a unique gesture to emphasise inclusivity and participation, approximately 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade.

These invitees, recognised as contributors to 'Swarnim Bharat' (Golden India), include top performers from various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes who have positively impacted their communities.

This year's Republic Day celebrations are a reflection of India's commitment to democracy, diversity, and development, paying tribute to its rich heritage and honouring those who have contributed to its progress.