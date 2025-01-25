UN Relocates Staff From DR Congo's Goma As Clashes Intensify

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KINSHASA, Jan 26 (NNN-IRIN) – The United Nations announced yesterday that, it has temporarily decided to relocate non-essential staff from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, in the eastern Republic of the Congo (DRC), due to the deteriorating security situation.

In a press release, the UN said that, the decision affects administrative staff and those who can carry out their tasks remotely, noting that, this relocation will not compromise its commitment to delivering humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu.

The move comes amid escalating hostilities and territorial advances by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, which has recently seized control of Sake, a town considered the last defence for the government forces before Goma.

According to the UN, essential personnel remain on the ground, to ensure the continuation of critical operations, including food distribution, medical assistance, shelter provision and the protection of vulnerable communities. And the temporary relocation will be reassessed as the security situation evolves.

Panic spread among displaced populations across Goma, a key city in the region that was under M23 control for 10 days in 2012. Several foreign embassies have issued advisories urging their citizens to leave North Kivu, while airports and borders remain operational.

Guillaume Njike Kaiko, spokesperson for the Congolese army in North Kivu, said that, efforts are underway to reclaim Sake.

“We have already stopped the enemy's advance towards the city of Goma, and at this moment, we urge the population to remain calm, as our armed forces are fully engaged on the front lines. We assure the public that the army will restore order on the ground,” Kaiko said.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed deep concern over M23's renewed hostilities. In a statement released Thursday by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres condemned the rebel group's renewed offensive, since the beginning of the year and its expansion into North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, including the recent capture of Sake.

As the offensive has caused devastating civilian casualties and increased the risk of a broader regional conflict, Guterres called on M23 to immediately cease its attacks, withdraw from all occupied areas, and honour the ceasefire agreement established last Aug.

More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of 2025, in the eastern DRC, where conflicts between the Congolese army and armed groups have intensified.– NNN-IRIN