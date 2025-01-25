Haaland Leads Man City Revival To Beat Chelsea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Erling inspired a Manchester City fightback from 1-0 down to beat Chelsea 3-1 and move into the top four at the Blues' expense on Saturday.

City recovered from a nightmare start to Abdukodir Khusanov's debut as he gifted the visitors the opening goal, scored by Noni Madueke.

Josko Gvardiol levelled for Pep Guardiola's men before Haaland showed his blend of strength and skill to chip in 22 minutes from time.

The Norwegian then turned provider for the in-form Phil Foden to secure City's fourth win in five league games after just one in their previous nine.

Chelsea have won just once in their last seven Premier League games to fall to sixth and will once again reflect on the need to upgrade on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his positioning led to Haaland's crucial goal.

City's victory puts them back in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions League, just days before they try to save themselves in this season's competition.

The English champions must beat Club Brugge on Wednesday to reach the playoff round after collapsing from 2-0 up to lose 4-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Guardiola reacted by throwing in new signings Khusanov and Omar Marmoush for their debuts.