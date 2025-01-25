Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan To Visit Iraq For High-Level Talks
1/25/2025 10:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Iraq on January
26, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
During his visit, Fidan is scheduled to hold meetings with Iraqi
President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia
al-Sudani, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mahsud
Meshedani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad
Husseini.
The discussions are expected to focus on Turkey-Iraq relations
and joint efforts in combating terrorism. This visit underscores
the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing regional
challenges.
