Jucoin Announces Adjustments To The First Launchpad Project $JU IEO Strategy

JuCoin stated that the adjustments were made in response to the discovery of a significant amount of off-platform low-price purchases of platform tokens. To ensure a fair market environment and protect the interests of users, JuCoin has implemented the above measures.
As a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, JuCoin remains committed to providing users with a superior trading environment and innovative project participation experiences. This strategic adjustment reflects both the platform's respect for community voices and its responsibility to its users.
About JuCoin
JuCoin is a leading digital asset trading platform dedicated to offering secure, professional, and efficient digital asset trading services to users worldwide. Through continuous product and ecosystem innovation, JuCoin is steadily becoming a significant player in the blockchain industry.
The platform stated that it will continue to focus on service optimization, technology upgrades, and rigorous project selection to deliver high-quality blockchain projects and services, fostering the healthy development of the industry.
