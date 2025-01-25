(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against FTAI Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) and certain of its senior executives for potential violations of the securities laws.

Investors have until March 18, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in FTAI Aviation securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Shannahan v. FTAI Aviation Ltd., et al., No. 25-cv-00541.

Why was FTAI Aviation Sued for Securities Fraud?

FTAI Aviation is an integrated full-service provider of aftermarket power and maintenance for commercial jet engines. In its Q3 2024 financial report, FTAI Aviation reported quarterly revenue in its Aerospace Products segment of approximately $303 million, representing an approximately 155% increase over the prior year's quarter.

The complaint alleges that in reality, the majority of FTAI Aviation's adjusted EBITDA in the Aerospace Products segment comes from gains on sales, which are less recurring in nature, and that FTAI Aviation engaged in channel stuffing to inflate its 2023 financial results.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On January 15, 2024, prominent investment research firm Muddy Waters published a report titled“FTAI Aviation: Financial Engineering and Accounting Manipulation in the MRO Business.” Based on an investigation that included consulting an industry expert with 20+ years of experience (that was also a former FTAI Aviation executive) and other industry insiders, Muddy Waters claims that FTAI Aviation has been recording one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) revenue in its Aerospace Products segment. Muddy Waters states that this has enabled the company to present a misleading narrative of growth in its Aerospace Products revenue, which has benefited insider sellers. The research firm estimates that the majority of FTAI Aviation's adjusted EBITDA in the Aerospace Products segment comes from gains on sales, which are less recurring in nature, and that FTAI Aviation engaged in channel stuffing to inflate its 2023 financial results.

The news caused a significant decline in the price of FTAI Aviation stock. On January 15, 2025, the price of the company's stock fell 24%, from a closing price of $153.29 per share on January 14, 2025, to $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025.

On January 21, 2025, FTAI Aviation announced that its Audit Committee had commenced a review into the Muddy Waters allegations and that its Annual Report may be delayed. This news caused a significant decline in the price of FTAI Aviation stock. On January 21, 2025, the price of the company's stock fell 23%, from a closing price of $112.38 per share on January 17, 2025, to an opening price of $86.37 per share on January 21, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in FTAI Aviation, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

