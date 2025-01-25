Putin conducts discussions with another African president

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has held a phone conversation with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, focusing on expanding trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation. The call followed up on discussions during Embalo's visit to Moscow last May.



The two leaders agreed to maintain personal communication, with Embalo highlighting the importance of strengthening their bilateral ties. The long-standing relationship between Russia and Guinea-Bissau, dating back to 1974, continues to grow, especially in areas like education and military training. Putin had previously proposed increasing scholarship opportunities for Guinea-Bissauan students in Russia.



The conversation also followed a recent exchange between Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, where Putin praised Sisi's efforts in mediating the Gaza ceasefire.



