Trump strongly criticizes ‘radical left’ for ‘horrible’ policies

(MENAFN) US President Donald criticized the “radical left” for their policies during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, claiming his election victory was a rejection of the Party’s agenda. He accused some Democrats of hating America and advocated for stricter immigration policies, labeling Biden’s “open border policy” a national security threat. Trump argued that these policies allowed dangerous criminals and terrorists into the US, even suggesting some foreign might intentionally send criminals to America.



Trump also criticized the Democratic Party’s stance on social issues, particularly transgender rights. He claimed that most Americans oppose transgender women competing in women’s sports and transitioning minors. Additionally, he attacked California’s response to wildfires, comparing the damage in Los Angeles to a nuclear disaster and blaming the state’s underfunded fire services. Trump suggested disaster response should be handled at the state level, criticizing the federal government's handling of such emergencies.



