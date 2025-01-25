Overnight Drone Attack On Cherkasy Damages Apartment Block, Private Homes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Cherkasy, a high-rise building and several private homes sustained damage from blast waves during an overnight attack by enemy strike UAVs.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight, blast waves damaged residential infrastructure in the regional center, including a high-rise building and several private houses. Preliminary reports indicate that around 50 windows were blown out," Taburets stated.

Inspections of the damaged properties and assessments of the extent of the destruction are currently underway. Emergency services and social support teams, including representatives from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, are working at the site. Immediate repair efforts are in progress, with essential building materials already being delivered.

Earlier, it was reported that some households in Cherkasy were without electricity on the morning of Saturday, January 25, following the overnight drone attack.

Photos provided by Ihor Taburets