Moldovan President Arrives For Kyiv Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived on Saturday for a working visit to the Ukrainian capital.

She confirmed this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"In Kyiv today for talks with President Zelensky. I bring a strong message of support for Ukraine and its people. Their courage secures our peace. We'll discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support on the EU path. Moldova remains a reliable neighbour," Sandu stressed.

As reported by MOLDPRES , the press service of the president said the visit is designed to reaffirm the strong support for Ukraine, which has been fighting for three years to protect its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also protecting peace in Moldova.

In Kyiv, Sandu is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Parliament Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The main topics of discussion will concern bilateral cooperation, the continuation of the connection of the two countries' infrastructure, trade, cooperation in the process of accession to the European Union, regional security, and solidarity in the face of common challenges.

"An important item on the agenda is the energy crisis caused by Russia, which led to an increase in energy prices on the right bank of the Dniester, left residents of the left bank without heat and electricity, and may have consequences for regional security," the press service of the Moldovan head of state said.

The president will also take part in a discussion at the New Europe Centre think tank.

"Today's visit of the Head of State underlines the close relations between the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, the common commitment to peace and security, as well as solidarity in the face of regional challenges," the press service said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said at the first ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format in Kyiv last week that Moldova will not forget the fact that Ukraine supports its neighbors in difficult times, while the Kremlin leaves them to freeze and tries to impose a pro-Russian government.

Photo: MOLDPRES