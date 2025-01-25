Azerbaijani Flag Raised Again In New Caledonia In A Gesture Of Solidarity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first of the International Decolonization Front, representing territories formerly colonized by France, was held in Kanaki (New Caledonia) on January 23-24.

Azernews reports that the event gathered parliamentarians, leaders, NGO heads, and activists advocating for the independence of New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, and Corsica.

Although representatives of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) could not attend in person due to visa issues, they participated virtually. Abbas Abbasov, the head of BIG, addressed the congress, emphasizing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's vocal condemnation of colonial-era crimes and his unwavering support for decolonization efforts.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Kanak people once again raised the Azerbaijani flag in Noumea, symbolizing solidarity.

The International Decolonization Front, established in Baku in July 2024 with BIG's support, continues to serve as a platform for advocating the rights of territories under colonial influence.