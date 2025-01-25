Azerbaijani Flag Raised Again In New Caledonia In A Gesture Of Solidarity
Date
1/25/2025 5:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first congress of the International Decolonization Front,
representing territories formerly colonized by France, was held in
Kanaki (New Caledonia) on January 23-24.
Azernews reports that the event gathered
parliamentarians, Political leaders, NGO heads, and activists
advocating for the independence of New Caledonia, French Polynesia,
Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, and Corsica.
Although representatives of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG)
could not attend in person due to visa issues, they participated
virtually. Abbas Abbasov, the head of BIG, addressed the congress,
emphasizing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's vocal condemnation
of colonial-era crimes and his unwavering support for
decolonization efforts.
In a gesture of appreciation, the Kanak people once again raised
the Azerbaijani flag in Noumea, symbolizing solidarity.
The International Decolonization Front, established in Baku in
July 2024 with BIG's support, continues to serve as a platform for
advocating the rights of territories under colonial influence.
MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.