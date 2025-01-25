( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : Will release its results for the third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024 before financial markets open on February 7, 2025. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading up $0.05 at $3.21.

