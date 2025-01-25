( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:31 AM EST - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited : And O3 Inc. jointly announced that Agnico Eagle has taken-up and acquired 110,424,431 common shares of O3 Mining representing approximately 94.1% of the outstanding common shares of O3 Mining on a basic basis, pursuant to its board-supported take-over bid for all of the outstanding Common Shares for $1.67 in cash per Common Share. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $127.48.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.