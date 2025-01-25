No Indian Player In ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year
Date
1/25/2025 1:13:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- India's lack of international commitments in the 50-over format in 2024 had a bearing on the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year with not a single cricketer from the country making it to the list released on Friday.
The all-star team announced by the ICC features four players from Sri Lanka, three each from Pakistan and Afghanistan and one from the West Indies.
ADVERTISEMENT
India played only three ODIs - an away series against Sri Lanka –, losing two of them while the third one ended in a tie.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka was named skipper of the ICC team as well for his stupendous batting through the year.
In his 16 ODI appearances in 2024, Asalanka scored 605 Runs at an average of 50.2 Average, including a century and four fifties.
Read Also
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal In ICC Test Team Of The Year
Bumrah Continues To Top ICC Test Ranking For Bowlers
Pakistan picked up seven victories from its nine ODI engagements, while Afghanistan won eight of their 14 one-dayers.
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024:
Charith Asalanka (C) (Sri Lanka), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (WK) (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25012025000215011059ID1109127817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.