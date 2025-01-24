CTO Highlights Tourism Sustainability In Quarterly Webinar Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The first webinar in the series is scheduled for February 17 and will provide actionable strategies related to carbon footprint reduction

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Organization (CTO) kicks off 2025 with its new Sustainable Tourism in Action quarterly webinar series. The first webinar, entitled“Sustainable Tourism in Action: Measuring and Reducing Carbon Footprints in the Caribbean” will take place Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. ET. The event will be co-hosted by Sustainable International (STI).The event builds on the Caribbean's continued advocacy for climate resilience, following discussions at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Small island developing states face unique challenges, especially those related to climate change, and this webinar aims to equip tourism stakeholders with actionable tools and strategies to measure, manage, and reduce their carbon output.“Tourism is vital to the Caribbean, but climate change directly threatens this industry,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO.“We must take action now to develop a more sustainable, resilient tourism industry if we expect to ensure the region's future prosperity. Through this webinar series, we aim to inspire stakeholders and decision makers to join us in creating a more sustainable Caribbean.”The webinar will introduce participants to Sustainable Travel International's Carbon Calculator Tool, explore real-world applications of carbon measurement, and highlight its importance in crafting sustainable tourism strategies. Attendees will also benefit from expert insights and practical examples from the region and beyond.Key speakers include Regis-Prosper, who will deliver remarks on the urgency of sustainability in tourism, and Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International, who will provide insights into carbon measurement tools. Information presented by UN Tourism representative Virginia Fernandez-Trapa will contextualize the global climate framework, linking the outcomes of COP29 to the Caribbean's specific challenges and opportunities.In addition to an interactive exploration of the Carbon Calculator tool, a case study will be presented by Dianille Taylor-Williams with the Ministry of Tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis. Taylor-Williams will showcase how local businesses have successfully implemented carbon reduction practices.The session will culminate in an open discussion, moderated by Narendra Ramgulam, CTO's Sustainable Tourism Consultant, providing attendees the opportunity to share experiences, insights and actionable ideas for sustainable tourism. Participants will gain practical knowledge on integrating sustainability into their operations while fostering a collaborative spirit across the industry.This webinar is the first of a four-part series designed to address topics related to sustainability and resilience in Caribbean tourism. It aligns with the CTO's 2025 theme,“Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow's Tourism”, and reinforces the organization's commitment to advancing the region's position as a global leader in sustainable travel practices while fostering innovation and resilience across the tourism sector.Attendees can register for the event, which will be held over Zoom, at:About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: ...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

