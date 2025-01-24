California Wildfire Attorney Belal Hamideh Advocates For Victims Of The 2025 Eaton Fires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Experienced Attorney Ready to Represent Those Whose Insurance Companies Fail to Honor Their Obligations

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California wildfire attorney Belal Hamideh is actively assisting of the devastating 2025 Eaton Fires, providing support to those who have suffered injuries or property losses. Preliminary investigations suggest potential negligence by Southern California Edison in connection with the fires.Insurance coverage from homeowners and business liability policies often falls short of fully compensating wildfire victims. Belal Hamideh Law (BHL) is pursuing legal action against Southern California Edison to recover uninsured and underinsured losses for affected individuals and businesses.Belal Hamideh helps clients identify eligible damages, negotiate with insurance providers, secure necessary medical care, and pursue full compensation for their suffering and financial losses caused by the fires.Victims of the California wildfires may qualify for both economic and non-economic compensation. Economic damages include property destruction, loss of personal belongings, medical expenses, prescription costs, rehabilitation, and related expenses. Non-economic damages cover pain and suffering, emotional distress, and diminished quality of life.As an experienced fire damage claim attorney, Mr. Hamideh is prepared to represent clients whose insurance companies fail to fulfill their obligations after fire-related losses."These fires have caused unimaginable devastation. I stand with the community and am ready to fight for those in need," said Belal Hamideh.Recognized in the National Trial Lawyers' "Top 40 Under 40," Mr. Hamideh has secured over $100 million in compensation for clients across more than 1,500 cases. Victims of the Eaton Fires seeking a free case evaluation can contact Belal Hamideh Law at (888) BHL-WINS.For more information about wildfire insurance claims or to schedule a press inquiry, please contact:Belal Hamideh Law, P.C.Phone: (888) BHL-WINSWebsite:Additional Links:Information on the Eaton Fire

