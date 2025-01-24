Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2024 Distributions
Date
1/24/2025 6:15:47 PM
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR ) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2024 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:
|
Ex-
Dividend
Date
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1a)
|
Qualified
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1b)
|
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 2a)1
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
Per Share
(Box 2b)
|
Section
199A
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 5)
|
Section
897
Capital Gain
Per Share
(Box 2f)
|
03/14/2024
|
03/15/2024
|
03/29/2024
|
$1.620000
|
$1.582206
|
$0.294917
|
$0.037794
|
$0.015530
|
$1.287289
|
$0.037794
|
06/14/2024
|
06/14/2024
|
06/28/2024
|
$1.620000
|
$1.582206
|
$0.294917
|
$0.037794
|
$0.015530
|
$1.287289
|
$0.037794
|
09/16/2024
|
09/16/2024
|
09/30/2024
|
$1.620000
|
$1.582206
|
$0.294917
|
$0.037794
|
$0.015530
|
$1.287289
|
$0.037794
|
12/16/2024
|
12/16/2024
|
12/31/2024
|
$1.620000
|
$1.582206
|
$0.294917
|
$0.037794
|
$0.015530
|
$1.287289
|
$0.037794
|
|
|
Totals
|
$6.480000
|
$6.328823
|
$1.179667
|
$0.151177
|
$0.062120
|
$5.149156
|
$0.151177
|
|
1.
|
Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 90.42% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 9.58% is a Three-Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc. , headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,862 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.7 million units and approximately 296.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.
