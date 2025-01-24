$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger – RSLS, TURN, RDW, NEUE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

ReShape Lifesciences (Nasdaq: RSLS ) , relating to the proposed merger with Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ReShape and Vyome will combine in an all-stock transaction, with ReShape stockholders owning approximately 11.1% of the combined company.



Click here for more . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: TURN ) , relating to the proposed merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the estimated post-merger shareholder ownership would be approximately 40% for current 180 Degree Capital shareholders.



Click here for more . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW ) , relating to the proposed merger with Edge Autonomy Ultimate Holdings, LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Redwire will acquire Edge Autonomy using $150M in cash and $775M in shares of Redwire common stock.



Click here for more . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE: NEUE ) , relating to the proposed merger with New Enterprise Associates. Under the terms of the agreement, holders of NeueHealth common stock will receive $7.33 per share in cash.



Click here for more . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at ... or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2024 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.