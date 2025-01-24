Marie Mckenzie Named FCCA Operations Committee Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida-Caribbean Association (FCCA ), the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity, announced that Marie McKenzie, Senior Vice President of & Destination Affairs for Carnival Corporation, has been appointed the Chair of the FCCA Operations Committee.McKenzie's appointment, following unanimous approval by the Operations Committee, is Carnival Corporation's nomination for this rotating position which changes every two years to ensure all FCCA Member Lines have representation. She succeeds Daniel S. Farkas, Executive Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), who will continue to serve on the Committee.“I am honored to step into the role of FCCA Operations Committee Chair and look forward to the next two years of collaboration and progress,” said McKenzie.“I want to thank Dan for his exceptional leadership and guidance, and I am proud to be the first woman to hold this position.” Having worked closely with the committee members, she understands that this role requires more than simply occupying a seat;“it's about action, engagement and collective effort.”“I invite all members to contribute their ideas, support, and partnership to drive meaningful impact in the region. I am eager to work together to serve and strengthen our cruise tourism community,” she stated.A Visionary Role with Clear ResponsibilitiesAs Chair, McKenzie will lead initiatives such as monthly meetings open to the committee and FCCA partners, as well as online and in-person meetings with destinations and stakeholders. Her duties include leading site visits, town hall meetings and product evaluations, and educating public and private sector partners. She will lead discussions and workshops during annual FCCA events, including the PAMAC Cruise Summit, which took place aboard MSC Divina (January 6-10), the upcoming PAMAC Summit in Aruba (June 18-20), and the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show – the region's official cruise conference and trade show – which will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico this fall (October 20-24).McKenzie's leadership will advance the Committee's core principles, focusing on tourism development, port operations, safety and security, and fostering a deeper understanding of the cruise industry and its practices. Additionally, she aims to build bilateral relationships with partner destination stakeholders to generate increased economic opportunities for ports and destinations and enhance the destination experience.Michele Paige, CEO of FCCA, underscored McKenzie's alignment with the Committee's goals:“I am humbled by the continued commitment of FCCA Member Line executives and their dedication to our mission of strengthening mutual understanding and success with destinations and stakeholders. I believe that cause speaks personally to Marie, a Caribbean national and self-described 'island woman' and her perspective will steer us to an even brighter future for all.”A Career of ExcellenceMarie McKenzie brings over 29 years of cruise industry experience to her leadership role. She began her career at Carnival Corporation & plc in 1996, serving in progressively senior roles. Today, as Sr. Vice President, Government and Destination Affairs, she oversees the company's largest cruise market, the Caribbean, in strategic engagement opportunities with government, regional and local community organizations. Her work impacts over 27 countries and 57 ports, welcoming 10 million cruise guests annually.Previously, McKenzie served as Vice President of Global Destinations, Services & Sourcing, where she managed sourcing processes and relationships with tour operators and port services officials in over 720 ports worldwide. Earlier in her career, she excelled as Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analysis, steering strategic corporate initiatives and leading complex financial processes for Carnival Corporation's eight cruise brands.Before joining the corporate team, McKenzie supported the Carnival Cruise Line brand in various roles, including her first appointment as vice president, where she led financial operations onboard the brand's 22-ship fleet.McKenzie's career began outside the cruise industry with Arthur Andersen LLP in Washington, DC. The Jamaican native earned her bachelor's degree in accounting (cum laude) from Howard University and her master's degree in international business (cum laude) from Florida International University.About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)Created in 1972, FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization that represents the mutual interests of the cruise industry and destinations' private and public sectors. By building bilateral relationships with cruise tourism stakeholders and providing them a forum to work with executives from its Member Lines, FCCA fosters bilateral success for all parties. For more information, visit F-CCA and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

