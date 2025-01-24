Brazil’S Economy Faces Headwinds As 2024 Current Account Deficit Doubles To $56B

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's current account deficit surged to $55.966 billion in 2024, more than doubling from the previous year's $24.516 billion. The Central of Brazil reported this significant increase, which now represents 2.55% of the country's GDP.



The widening deficit stems from several factors. Brazil's trade balance surplus shrank by 28.2% to $66.218 billion, while the services account deficit expanded by 24.7% to $49.707 billion.



These changes reflect broader economic challenges, including reduced crop yields and a recession in neighboring Argentina. Despite these setbacks, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Brazil grew by 13.8% to $71.070 billion.



This increase partially offsets the larger deficit and suggests ongoing investor confidence in Brazil's economy. Economists project improvements for 2025, anticipating increased crop yields and growth in oil and gas extraction.



They forecast a slightly lower current account deficit of around $52 billion for the coming year. Brazil's external position remains relatively stable when viewed in historical context. The 2024 deficit, while larger than recent years, still falls below the 2010-2019 average of 3.2% of GDP.







The government expects a primary deficit of 28.3 billion reais for 2024, within its target range. However, some investors express concern about the timeline for returning to a primary surplus.



On a positive note, Moody 's upgraded Brazil's sovereign rating to Ba1 in September 2024, placing it just one step below investment grade. This upgrade reflects the rating agency's confidence in Brazil's economic trajectory despite current challenges.



As Brazil navigates these economic shifts, policymakers and investors alike will be watching closely to see how the country balances its growth ambitions with fiscal responsibility in the coming years.

