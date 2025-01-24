Donald Trump Cuts Federal Security For Anthony Fauci, Urges Former Health Official To Find Private Security

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Donald said on Friday (January 24) that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a former top official who has faced threats since leading the country's response, should hire his own security.

Sources familiar with the situation, according to Reuters report, confirmed that security protection had been canceled for Fauci, a top infectious official whose efforts to fight the pandemic were applauded by many public health experts even as he was vilified by Trump and many other Republicans.

Trump ended federal protection for at least three other former top officials who served during his first administration since he took office for the second time on Monday.

Trump Defends Ending Fauci's Security, Says Officials Should Pay for Their Own Protection

President Donald Trump addressed reports that he had stripped Dr. Anthony Fauci of his federal security detail, stating that government officials can't have security for life.

"At some point, your security detail comes off," Trump said at a press briefing in North Carolina. Trump clarified that the decision to revoke security protection applied to multiple former officials and was not specific to Fauci.

Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before retiring in 2022, had been under federal protection provided by the National Institutes of Health.

Other former officials, including John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Brian Hook, also lost their security details this week.

When asked if he would take responsibility if anything happened to Fauci or Bolton, Trump replied, "No," adding that they had earned substantial wealth and could afford to hire their own security.