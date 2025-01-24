In Five Years, Number Of First-Graders In Schools Will Decrease By One Third - Forecast Of Moes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the of Education and Science, the number of first-graders in 2029 will be at least 30% less than this year. And communities across the country need to prepare school networks for such a scenario now.

This was stated by Deputy of Education and Science Halyna Kuzmychova in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The number of children who are currently studying in the first grade compared to those who are studying in the seventh grade is more than 30% less. And if we look at the birth rate statistics of recent years, by 2029, 30% fewer children will enter the first grade than are currently in the first grade. We should build our future infrastructure policy based on this data,” Kuzmichova said.

According to her, it is primarily about preparing the existing network of educational institutions for new realities. After all, the quality of the educational services provided should be prioritized.

“We can continue to keep silent and be under the illusion that almost 13,000 schools in Ukraine have the potential for life. This may be a politically advantageous position. But is it true? No, of course not. After all, more than 50% of schools already have 200 or fewer children. And then it will be even less. And all this affects the quality of education,” assures the Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

In her opinion, the main role in optimizing the school network should be played by communities. And they should not rely on the existing buildings that have existed here since the Soviet Union, but on the ability to provide quality education to community children so that they are competitive in the labor market.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 150 million in subventions for the New Ukrainian School next year.