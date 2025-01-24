8Th Edition Of Artisan Awards By GJEPC Will Be Open For Public Viewing On 27Th January 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A Celebration of Craft where 20 finalists of the 8th Edition of the Artisan Awards will display their exquisite pieces of Kundan, Meenakari enamelling, Jadau, Filigree, Jali work, Thewa, Micro-pearl weaving along with the Symbolic Traditional Indian Jewellery 'Mangalsutra, Temple Jewellery, Navaratna, Guttapusalu necklace, Haath Phool, Kaliganth, Satlada, Pankhi Haar, Guluband' beautifully merged by Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering a global appeal.



Where/ Venue: JWCC (Jio World Centre), Suite 103, BKC, Mumbai



When: Monday, 27th January 2025 Time: 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM



With reference to the 8th Edition of the Artisan Awards 2025 sponsored by the 'Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council'(GJEPC), 20 finalists will be showcasing their exquisite designs following this year's theme 'Indian Crafts Reimagined'.



The 2025 Theme



The 2025 Artisan Awards presents the following theme for designers to create, play & push the limits of design:

Indian jewellery craft techniques have long been revered for their intricacy, cultural significance, and timeless beauty. In the global contemporary jewellery landscape, these techniques are being revived and reimagined by designers both in India and abroad, highlighting the versatility of these crafts across ages and regions. By blending traditional techniques with contemporary designs, these designers are not only preserving ancient crafts but also ensuring their relevance in today's world. Additionally, symbolic traditional Indian jewellery is being adapted to meet the preferences of younger women. This fusion of old and new creates jewellery that is both rooted in heritage and forward-looking, appealing to a diverse and evolving audience.





About the Artisan Awards:



Instituted in 2014, the Artisan Awards is an initiative spearheaded by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India; an endeavour that aims to provide a platform for creative professionals to maximise their individualistic and creative ideas in jewellery design.

