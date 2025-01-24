MKA Announces The Winner Of The Dongfeng SHINE Following A Thrilling DONGFENG Festive Offer Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MAHY Khoory Automotive (MKA), the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng in the UAE, delivered an unforgettable moment of joy and excitement as one lucky resident drove away with the grand prize-a brand-new Dongfeng SHINE! The thrilling announcement marked the culmination of the DONGFENG Festive Offer campaign, celebrated with a dazzling raffle event at Dubai Global Village.

Months of anticipation, excitement, and test drives across the UAE led up to this extraordinary moment. The grand finale, hosted in the presence of MKA's General Manager, Mr. Saj Jabbar, and the spirited marketing team, brought together a crowd buzzing with energy. The campaign encouraged UAE residents to experience the elegance, innovation, and performance of the Dongfeng SHINE by test-driving it for a chance to win big-and one fortunate participant saw their dreams come true.

“We live for moments like this at MKA-creating joy, inspiring connections, and making unforgettable memories. The DONGFENG Festive Offer campaign was about much more than a raffle; it was a celebration of our belief in delivering vehicles that combine luxury, performance, and innovation. Seeing the excitement and trust from our customers throughout this campaign is deeply humbling and motivates us to raise the bar even higher in 2025”, said Mr. Saj Jabbar.

The crowd at Dubai Global Village erupted into cheers as the winner's name was announced, lighting up the festive evening with an air of celebration. The campaign was a resounding success, with hundreds of test drives showcasing the sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched comfort of the Dongfeng SHINE. This campaign proved that the SHINE is more than just a car-it's an experience that captures the imagination of the UAE's drivers.

“This is a proud milestone for MKA and a testament to the power of connecting with our community,” added Mr. Jabbar.“Our heartfelt congratulations go to the winner of the Dongfeng SHINE. We're excited to bring more thrilling campaigns and inspiring experiences to the UAE in 2025. Stay tuned, because this is just the beginning!”

As the curtain closes on the DONGFENG Festive Offer campaign, MKA is already looking forward to an action-packed year ahead. With plans for bigger promotions, immersive events and exclusive offers, 2025 promises to be a year of bold milestones and deeper connections with the UAE's driving community.



MKA extends its warmest gratitude to everyone who participated in the campaign. Whether you're in the market for innovation, luxury or unmatched performance, MKA is committed to redefining your driving experience and creating moments that leave a lasting impression.



