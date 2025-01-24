Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Oil Change Glove (OSW-113)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a glove accessory to assist when performing oil changes on a tractor or vehicle engine," said an inventor, from Yellowtail, Mont., "so I invented the OIL CHANGE GLOVE. My design increases your grip, and it provides added protection against oil for the fingers, hand, forearm, and even the elbow."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved glove for use when changing oil on engines. In doing so, it protects the hand and arm against messy oil. It also offers an enhanced grip when handling the drain bolt and oil filter. As a result, it helps simplify the oil change process. The invention features a lightweight and flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, mechanics, individuals who change their own oil, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSW-113, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

