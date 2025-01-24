Earthjustice Applauds Bloomberg Philanthropies' Effort To Ensure U.S. Honors Paris Agreement Commitments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

United States remains committed to its climate goals through action at every level

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Bloomberg Philanthropies and other U.S. climate funders announced they will ensure the United States will meet its global climate obligations following the government's intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement for the second time. This includes covering the funding gap left by the United States to UN Climate Change (UNFCCC) and upholding the country's reporting commitments.

"We applaud Michael Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies for stepping up during this most critical time," said Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen . "It has never been more urgent for our country to keep on track to meet the pollution reductions targets that science demands. If our elected officials are unwilling to do it, we are grateful for Mike Bloomberg's leadership and unwavering commitment."

In 2017 when the U.S. government announced its intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Bloomberg stepped in to help uphold the country's funding and reporting commitments. Now, Bloomberg will once again work to ensure U.S. subnational climate leaders track and report on U.S. climate progress over the next four years and demonstrate that the United States remains committed to its climate goals through action at every level.

About Earthjustice

Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people's health, to preserve magnificent places and wildlife, to advance clean energy, and to combat climate change. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.

