Google To Clamp Down On Fake Reviews In UK: Regulator

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: has agreed "significant changes" to tackling fake reviews of UK services and products posted on the US giant's platforms, Britain's competition regulator said Friday following an investigation.

Google will "enforce sanctions to deter businesses that try to benefit from fake reviews and sanction those that write fake or misleading reviews", the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement.

"The changes we've secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said.

"This is a matter of fairness for both business and consumers and we encourage the entire sector to take note."

A Google spokesperson said its "work with regulators around the world, including the CMA, is part of our ongoing efforts to fight fake content and bad actors".

They added that investment to combat fraudulent content already helps Google to "block millions of fake reviews yearly, often before they ever get published".

Individuals repeatedly posting "fake or misleading reviews for UK businesses", both positive and negative, will have their reviews deleted and be banned from posting new reviews, the regulator said.

Among sanctions for UK businesses boosting their star ratings via fake reviews will be "prominent 'warning' alerts added to their Google profiles", and they could have their review function deactivated, the CMA added.