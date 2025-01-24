NASA To Brief Media On Asteroid Sample Mission Findings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will brief at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 29, to provide an update on science results from NASA's OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission, which delivered a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth in September 2023.

Audio of the media call will stream live on the agency's website .

Jason Dworkin, project scientist for OSIRIS-REx at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, views a portion of the asteroid Bennu sample in the center's astrobiology lab under microscope in November 2023, shortly after it arrived from the curation team at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Credit: NASA/Molly Wasser

Participants in the teleconference include:



Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, Washington

Danny Glavin, senior scientist for sample return, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Greenbelt, Maryland

Jason Dworkin, OSIRIS-REx project scientist, NASA Goddard

Tim McCoy, curator of meteorites, Smithsonian Natural History Museum, Washington Sara Russell, cosmic mineralogist, Natural History Museum, London

Launched on Sept. 8, 2016, OSIRIS-REx was the first U.S. mission to collect a sample from an asteroid in space. The spacecraft traveled to near-Earth asteroid Bennu and collected a sample of rocks and dust from the surface in 2020. It delivered the sample to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023.

