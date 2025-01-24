Johnson Fistel Has Commenced An Investigation On Behalf Of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (PAL) Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Proficient Auto Logistics, (NASDAQ: PAL ) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under securities laws.

What if I purchased PAL securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click Here to Join the Investigation

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? On October 16, 2024, Proficient Auto Logistics issued a report pertaining to anticipated operating and financial metrics for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The Company stated that they estimated revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $90 to $92 million, reflecting a decrease of 14 to 16% relative to the combined revenue of the third quarter of 2023.

Following this announcement, the Company's stock experienced a decline of 28.77% in the subsequent trading session.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .

