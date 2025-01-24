AI's Impact On Elections: New Policy Paper Highlights Urgent Global Challenge

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming campaigns worldwide, creating unprecedented opportunities while amplifying risks for processes. According to the newly launched policy paper, The Pervasive Influence of AI on Global Political Campaigns 2024, AI-driven techniques, such as generative AI (genAI), have revolutionized voter engagement through personalized messaging. However, genAI has also emerged as a double-edged sword: while enabling effective campaigning, it has been a significant source of disinformation, eroding trust in democratic institutions.

For instance, the United States, classified as“severely polarized” and ranked 3rd among 28 countries for polarization, illustrates how AI-generated propaganda exacerbates societal divisions. Further, the U.S. ranks 1st in distrust of social media, exposing vulnerabilities to AI-driven disinformation campaigns. Russia's Foreign Influence and Malign Interference (FIMI) activities have prominently leveraged AI tools to spread targeted propaganda. Generative AI platforms like "Doppelganger" have repeatedly been used to sow disinformation and undermine public trust globally. The study underscores the urgent need for governments to regulate AI in elections to prevent future misuse and safeguard democratic integrity.

The policy paper, authored by Alisha Butala, Dr. Christopher Nehring, and Mateusz Łabuz, was developed by Future Shift Labs, a global think tank exploring AI and governance. Officially unveiled on the 23rd of January at the IPE Campaign Expo 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, the paper provides actionable insights and global case studies. It emphasizes the importance of clear regulations, ethical standards, and investment in public education to combat AI-enabled electoral interference.

Nitin Narang, Founder of Future Shift labs who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition, remarked: "At its core, this research is about people - voters, citizens, and communities. Our team's work is driven by a shared commitment to understanding how AI is reshaping our democratic landscape. By shedding light on these critical issues, we hope to contribute to a more informed, inclusive, and resilient global conversation."

Dr. Israel Govender, a thought leader in technology governance, added:“As we reflect on AI's rapid evolution, our choices today will shape the future of democracy. This research provides a critical perspective on the impact of technology on our values and institutions, serving as a valuable resource for responsible innovation.”

Sagar Vishnoi, Co-founder of Future Shift Labs, and Glen Mpani, organizer of IPE 2025, were present at the launch, reinforcing the think tank's commitment to fostering global discussions on AI governance, transparency, and accountability. Vishnoi notes "Blockchain technology will become the base for other applications in political campaigns, blending seamlessly into the ecosystem, much like AI's current role."

Future Shift Labs is an emerging global think tank dedicated to advancing AI policies and integrating digital statecraft with cutting-edge technologies. The IPE Campaign Expo 2025, renowned for showcasing political innovations, and Kairos Communications, as the principal partner, provided the perfect platform for this milestone launch.

