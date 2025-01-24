Alipay Tap! Services Expand In Macao, Available At Over 1,000 Merchant Stores, Aiming For Macao-Wide Coverage In The Future

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



With Chinese New Year approaching, Macao is seeing a surge in visitors from the Chinese mainland. The Macao Office expects an average of 185,000 visitors per day during the Chinese New Year holiday and anticipates as many as 39 million visitors for the entire year.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year season, Alipay and Macau Pass have expanded their partnership, bringing Alipay Tap! to more commercial districts and attractions across Macao. This provides visitors with a more convenient payment and better consumer experience. Since the pioneer launch of Alipay Tap! at Sands Resorts Macao on January 14th, the service has expanded to cover over 1,000 merchant stores in Macao, spanning restaurants, retail, tourist attractions, and more, making it easier for tourists to shop across Macao. Alipay Tap! is also available at popular tourist destinations, including the Ruins of St. Paul's, Rua da Cunha, and Portas do Cerco, as well as key commercial areas, enabling tourists to make payments easily while enjoying travelling.

Alipay Tap! not only offers convenient payment but also offers economical discounts. Alipay Tap! provides Macao-exclusive offers during Chinese New Year, including a RMB 2 discount on each transaction (up to 10 transactions) and discounts up to RMB 98 after fulfilling spending requirements. Furthermore, users can collect coupons in Alipay's app for discounts up to RMB 888 on their first 10 transactions, bringing various promotions from different merchants to consumers.1

The launch and expansion of Alipay Tap! in Macao also unlock business potential. Since the launch of Alipay Tap!, merchants using Alipay Tap! have seen record-breaking transaction volumes. Merchants stated that Alipay Tap! significantly improves operational efficiency during peak periods. Combined with marketing promotions and convenient payment methods, customers are more motivated to shop, leading to a significant growth in both total transaction volume and revenue.

Looking ahead, Alipay and Macau Pass aim to further integrate their partnership and expand Alipay Tap! across Macao and provide more local services, including“Tap to Order” and“Tap to Open Self-service Vending Machine”. This will provide more convenient payment options for both tourists and merchants by leveraging technology to empower them. By utilising Macau Pass's digital capabilities and ecosystem resources to further integrate terminals, benefits, and membership, creating a benchmark for a digital business model with local characteristics. This will also accelerate the digital transformation of Macao businesses, driving the development of the digital economy and promoting digital life interconnectivity within the Greater Bay Area.

