Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Unveils The Most Iconic And Luxurious New Tower At SP Kingstown, Pune, With A Revenue Potential Of Over INR 175 Crore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India After the remarkable success of Phase 1, Shapoorji Pallonji (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, is excited to announce the launch of Tower 4, the Jewel of SP Kingstown, that boasts of panoramic living within an ambitious urban development project, in Pune's Hadapsar Annexe. SP Kingstown spans over 200 acres (~8,09,371 square meters) of land and aims to redefine urban living with its perfect blend of proposed residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, and retail spaces.

Tower Elevation - Artist's impression overlaid on actual view

The project is situated on 11 acres of land and will feature 1.29 lakh square feet of saleable area, offering 76 luxurious king-size 3 and 4 BHK residences. With an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 175 crore, the 19-storied tower is designed to cater to discerning homebuyers seeking contemporary design, spacious living, and timeless elegance. This new addition reaffirms SPRE's commitment to delivering luxury and excellence in Pune's real estate market.

Last year, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate launched its first low-density luxury residential project, 'Wildernest', which set a new standard for exquisite living in SP Kingstown. Tower 4 promises thoughtfully designed residences complemented by premium features and a plethora of amenities, such as panoramic living, expansive decks, palatial airy and sunlit layouts, breathtaking views of the Sahyadri range, luxurious living amongst mango orchards and the legacy of the stud farm.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sumit Sapru, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate , said, "The introduction of Tower 4 at SP Kingstown marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine urban living in Pune. With its strategic location, thoughtfully designed spaces, and luxurious amenities, T4 is ready to set new benchmarks in the city's real estate landscape. The overwhelming response to Phase 1 is evidence of our home buyers' trust in us and our ability to deliver quality homes that enhance the lifestyles of our residents."

SP Kingstown continues to be a landmark development in Pune, offering meticulously planned residences and state-of-the-art amenities. Nestled amidst breathtaking views of the Sahyadri Mountains, the project enjoys seamless connectivity to key hubs such as Hadapsar, Magarpatta IT Park, Amanora Park, and SP Infocity. The development is also in proximity to renowned educational institutions, hospitals, malls, and commercial centers. Additionally, proposed infrastructural developments, including a four-tier double-decker flyover, a ring road, and a metro line, are set to elevate the region's accessibility and desirability. The upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport near Saswad further emphasises the promising growth potential of the area.

The project exemplifies SPRE's focus on quality construction, architectural innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

