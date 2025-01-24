Fresh Study Reveals The Liquid Packaging In North America Market Value To Cross USD 137.1 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America Liquid Packaging Markets Trends

The North America Liquid Packaging is projected to reach $137.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North America liquid packaging market generated $93.1 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $137.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.Key trends driving the market include increasing demand for convenience packaging, rising awareness of sustainable packaging solutions, and advancements in barrier technologies to enhance product protection and preservation.Download Report in PDF Format:According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America Liquid Packaging Market by Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others), Packaging Type (Flexible and Rigid), Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal), and End User (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Industrial, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Berry North America, Amcor Limited, Goglio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, ProAmpac, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, and Sealed Air Corporation.Surge in demand for FMCG goods, and growing demand for sustainable as well as lighweight packaging drive the growth of the North America liquid packaging market. However, increase in concern regarding disposability and recyclability of plastic packaging products restrains the market growth. Furthermore, development of nano-food packaging is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in near future.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :Key findings of the studyU.S. accounted for the largest revenue in 2019, and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2%.By resin type, the polyethylene segment is anticipated to witness the moderate growth rate of 6.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By packaging type, the flexible segment is anticipated to witness the moderate growth rate of 7.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By technology, aseptic liquid packaging segment is anticipated to witness the moderate growth rate of 5.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By the end user, the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness the moderate growth rate of 6.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.Access Full Summary Report:The report offers a detailed segmentation of the North America liquid packaging market based on resin, packaging type, technology, end-user, and country.Based on resin, the polyethylene segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Based on packaging type, the rigid segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the flexible segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.Don't miss out on business opportunities, Buy Now and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:Based on country, U.S. contributed the highest share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

