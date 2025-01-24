Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Caddy For Wade Fishing (NPL-521)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved caddy that would keep a fisherman's equipment secured nearby while wading in the water," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the WADER-GATOR. My design would accommodate two rods, a landing net, tackle items, bait bucket, cooler, and other items for added convenience."
The patent-pending invention provides an innovative and convenient new accessory for fishermen who enjoy wading. In doing so, it allows the user to easily store and access fishing supplies while wading. As a result, it eliminates the need to leave the water and return to the shore for supplies. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-521, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
